Central public sector enterprises must be prepared to compete internationally: Top PMO official

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) With India deepening its integration with the global economy through free trade agreements and strategic partnerships, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) must be prepared to compete not only domestically but also internationally, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, said on Friday.

Addressing an event here, he said that over time, globalisation, technological change, and economic reforms have transformed the global and domestic economic landscape.

Mishra observed that debates around public versus private sector dominance have given way to a more integrated approach, where competitiveness, efficiency and innovation have become central.

"In this changing context, expectations from CPSEs have also evolved, requiring them to operate with greater agility while continuing to serve national priorities," he said.

As India deepens its integration with the global economy through free trade agreements and strategic partnerships, CPSEs must be prepared to compete not only domestically but also internationally, he said.

The official was speaking at the inaugural session of the second batch of DAKSH (Development of Aspiration, Knowledge, Succession and Harmony) -- a flagship leadership development programme for senior executives of CPSEs -- held at the SCOPE convention centre here.

The programme is jointly organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) as part of the larger Mission Karmayogi framework.

Mishra said public sector enterprises in several major economies continue to play a strategic role in economic development, particularly in times of uncertainty.

He recalled that CPSEs played a foundational role in building the country’s industrial and infrastructure base after independence, laying the groundwork for economic growth, financial stability, and national self-reliance.

Mishra said for several decades, public sector enterprises formed the backbone of India’s development strategy.

He also referred to the Public Sector Enterprise Policy of 2021, which classified CPSEs into strategic and non-strategic sectors.

Mishra said while private enterprises have an expanding role, public sector enterprises continue to remain essential in strategic areas such as energy, defence, infrastructure, and finance, where long-term national interests, stability and resilience are critical.

He said public sector enterprises also play a balancing role in markets that are not always perfect and where public goods and national security considerations are involved.

Highlighting the growing importance of technology and innovation, Mishra said CPSEs must remain technology-oriented and innovation-driven.

He referred to India’s globally recognised digital public infrastructure (DPI) and examples such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), improved technology adoption in public sector banking and advancements in areas like clean energy.

Mishra said public sector enterprises are well-positioned to lead in areas such as cybersecurity, data governance, and energy transition, where national trust and long-term commitment are vital.

Emphasising leadership and human capital, he said institutions ultimately depend on the quality of their leadership and stressed the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and strategic thinking, especially in an era of rapid technological change.

Welcoming the participants, Atul Sobti, Director General of SCOPE, said DAKSH will help the leaders to reflect, prepare and transform themselves and underlined that the programme will give an opportunity for leadership emergence, strategic development and international exposure.

Setting the context of the programme, Alka Mittal, Member, Capacity Building Commission, gave a detailed presentation on the design and objectives of DAKSH.

She said the programme is structured as a 12-month transformative leadership journey, combining digital learning, classroom engagement at leading institutions, executive coaching, live action learning projects, and international exposure, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Mittal shared that the first batch of DAKSH trained 73 senior CPSE officials, while the second batch comprises 72 participants drawn from diverse sectors, including energy, space and defence, transport and logistics, mining and minerals, manufacturing, and construction.

The DAKSH leadership programme has been conceptualised to prepare senior executives for higher leadership roles while enabling them to respond effectively to national priorities and global challenges, the statement said.