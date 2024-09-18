Centre announces APEDA office, funding boost for hybrid seeds to support Bihar farmers

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Minister Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced several initiatives, including the establishment of an APEDA office and increased funding for hybrid seeds, to support farmers in Bihar.

These decisions were made during a high-level meeting with Bihar Agriculture Minister Mangal Pandey at Krishi Bhawan here, an official statement said.

Chouhan outlined the establishment of an APEDA office in Bihar and an increase in funding for hybrid seeds as part of the government's commitment to uplift farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He directed ministry officials to enhance support for hybrid and advanced seeds and address Bihar's request for additional funding under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana as the second instalment of the scheme has been released.

Recognizing the agricultural achievements of Bihar, Chouhan instructed officials to allocate more resources for the Krishi Unnati Yojana. Plans were also discussed to bolster the Regional Maize Research and Seed Production Centre of ICAR in Bihar and to provide more base seeds for wheat.

Additionally, Chouhan pledged support for litchi and honey producers, acknowledging the state's prominence in litchi cultivation.

These initiatives are anticipated to provide substantial support to Bihar's agricultural community as the central government intensifies its efforts to enhance farmers' welfare. PTI LUX MR