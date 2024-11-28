Centre approves coal allocation for MP to set up power plants with capacity of 4100 MW

Bhopal, Nov 28 (PTI) The Union government on Thursday cleared coal allocation to Madhya Pradesh for setting up thermal power plants having a total installed capacity to generate 4100 mega watt power, an official said.

It is after five years that the high level inter-departmental committee of the Centre approved fuel allocation after a proposal was sent from the state's energy department keeping in view the power demand, he said.

In 2019, the Centre cleared coal allocation for setting up fossil fuel-fired plants with a total installed capacity of 1360 MW, the official added.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the coal allocation and directed the state's energy department to issue tenders for setting up the power plants.

MP Energy Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi said the installation of 4100 MW coal-fired power plants will bring in Rs 25,000 crore in investments and also create huge direct and indirect employment.

The coal allocation will come in handy for MP to remain self-reliant in power and provide cheap and quality energy to domestic consumers, industries and farmers, he said.

As per government figures, the installed thermal energy capacity of MP Power Generation Company is 4570 MW at present. PTI LAL BNM