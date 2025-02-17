Centre approves continuation of PM-AASHA scheme till 2025-26; tur procurement starts in many states

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Centre has approved continuation of the integrated Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) scheme during the 15th Finance Commission cycle up to 2025-26.

According to an official statement, the integrated PM-AASHA Scheme is aimed at effective implementation of procurement operations, which is crucial for providing remunerative prices to farmers and also controlling price volatility of essential commodities.

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) of the integrated PM-AASHA Scheme, the procurement of the notified pulses, oilseeds and copra conforming to the prescribed Fair Average Quality (FAQ) is undertaken by the central nodal agencies at the MSP (minimum support price) directly from the pre-registered farmers through the State level agencies.

The government has allowed the procurement of Tur, Urad and Masur under the PSS, equivalent to 100 per cent of the state’s production for the 2024-25 procurement year.

The government in the Budget 2025 has also announced that procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masur up to 100 per cent of the state’s production will be continued for another four years to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses in the country.

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh under the PSS for the Kharif 2024-25 Season for a total quantity consolidating to 13.22 lakh tonnes.

The procurement has already started in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and a total quantity of 0.15 lakh tonnes of Tur (Arhar) has been procured in these States till 15.02.2025 benefitting 12,006 farmers of these States.

The procurement of tur (arhar) in other States also will commence very soon.

The Centre is committed to purchasing 100 per cent of tur produced by farmers through central nodal agencies namely NAFED and NCCF, the statement said. PTI MJH MR