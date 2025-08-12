Centre approves craft village in Budgam district for Rs 10 cr in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) The handicraft sector of Kashmir got a major boost on Tuesday as the Centre sanctioned a Craft Tourism Village en route to picturesque Doodhpathri in Budgam district at a cost of Rs 10 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The sanction is accompanied by the release of the first instalment of the central share of Rs 4.50 crore by the Union Ministry of Textiles under the flagship National Handicrafts Development Programme's Infrastructure and Technology Support Scheme, the official spokesman said..

The project will be implemented by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, and the funds shall be routed through the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India.

"As many as 22 craftsmen from this Village of Awardees have distinguished themselves by winning many UT level and Shilp Guri Awards," he added.

En route to the famous tourist destinations of Doodhpathri and Tossamaidan, the Craft Tourism Village at Sonpah shall provide a great window of opportunity to visiting tourists and art lovers for having a firsthand appraisal of the living crafts.

"Under the project, the Department shall develop aesthetic enhancements like designer gates, mural paintings, cultural and interactive zones including Live Craft Demos; common work spaces for Display-cum-Sale counters, infrastructure development, community facilities and access to market and branding," the spokesman said.

Highlighting the significance of Craft Tourism Villages for a Nature Destination like Kashmir, the spokesman said these works will transform Sonpah into a modern tourism hub while preserving its rich cultural and craft heritage. PTI MIJ MR