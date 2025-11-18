Centre approves procurement of oilseeds, pulses worth Rs 9436 cr from Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved the Rajasthan government's proposal to procure oilseeds and pulses worth Rs 9,436 crore as per its efforts to ensure better prices to farmers.

According to an official statement, Chouhan approved Price Support Scheme (PSS) and Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) proposals received from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan for the Kharif 2025-26 season. This is meant to ensure that farmers get the minimum support price (MSP).

The value of the farm produce to be procured is estimated at over Rs 9,700 crore.

In Rajasthan, the minister approved the purchase of four crops -- moong, urad, groundnut and soyabean worth Rs 9436 crore.

For Andhra Pradesh, the minister approved procurement of groundnut worth Rs 270.71 crore and onions worth Rs 24.47 crore, the statement said. PTI MJH MR