Centre approves procurement plan for pulses, oilseeds in 4 states at Rs 15,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Centre on Monday approved the procurement plan of pulses and oilseeds worth over Rs 15,000 crore from farmers in four states, including Maharashtra.

According to an official statement, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds in the states of Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh for the Kharif 2025-26 season.

"The total approved procurement amount for these states is pegged at Rs 15,095.83 crore, which will immensely benefit lakhs of farmers across the respective states," it added.

Chouhan granted these approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), and other schemes of the ministry, during a high-level virtual meeting with agriculture ministers and senior officials of these states.

After detailed discussions, Chouhan approved the procurement of 4,430 tonnes of moong (green gram), accounting for 25 per cent of the state's total production in Telangana, under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) at a cost of Rs 38.44 crore.

A 100 per cent procurement of urad (black gram) will be undertaken, while 25 per cent procurement of soybean has also been approved.

Similarly, in Odisha, 18,470 tonnes of arhar (red gram), representing 100 per cent of the state's production, has been approved under PSS with a budget allocation of Rs 147.76 crore.

In Maharashtra, Chouhan approved the procurement of 33,000 tonnes of moong (green gram), 3,25,680 tonnes of urad (black gram), and 18,50,700 tonnes of soybean under PSS at a total cost of Rs 289.34 crore, Rs 2,540.30 crore, and Rs 9,860.53 crore, respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, soybean procurement of 22,21,632 tonnes has been approved under the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS), with a financial implication of Rs 1,775.53 crore.

Chouhan noted that the procurement of pulses and oilseeds would ensure better returns to farmers for their produce.

The minister further said the Central government's top priority is to secure the income and dignity of farmers.

The record procurement of pulses and oilseeds in these states for the Kharif 2025-26 season will boost agricultural production, ensure assured income for farmers, and help achieve the goal of a self-reliant India, he said.

Chouhan stated that the government has arranged for the procurement of tur, urad, and masoor through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India). PTI MJH MR