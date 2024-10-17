Centre approves Rs 1,255.59-cr Northern Patiala Bypass in Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved a Rs 1,255.59 crore project for the construction of a 28.9-km, 4-lane access-controlled Northern Patiala Bypass in Punjab.

In a post on X, Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said this project aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city, enhance regional connectivity, and ensure the smooth movement of goods and logistics.

The bypass is set to provide a major boost to the region's infrastructure and economy, Gadkari added. PTI BKS SHW