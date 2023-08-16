Centre asks ICAR-CIFA to focus on research on diseases that affect fisheries industry

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) should carry out need-based research for the benefit of aqua farmers and focus on diseases that cause huge loss to the industry every year, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said on Wednesday.

The secretary -- who reviewed the activities of ICAR-CIFA and the National Fresh Water Fish Brood Bank (NFFBB) in Bhubaneswar -- also urged the two institutes to take steps to create mass awareness about developed technology and best management practices among farmers.

Likhi also reviewed the progress of projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in Odisha.

He also visited Penthakata village in Puri, where fishermen demanded the construction of fish landing centre/jetty and a clean fish market, according to a statement.

The secretary directed the state government officials to extend assistance to them under central and state schemes, it added. PTI LUX TRB RAM