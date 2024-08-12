Centre asks states to set up mineral exploration trust to promote discovery of minor minerals

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has asked states to consider setting up mineral exploration trusts on the lines of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) in order to encourage discovery of minor minerals, an official statement said on Monday.

Minor minerals include resources that are available at certain specific areas and used at local levels.

The minister urged states to consider setting up State Mineral Exploration Trust to encourage exploration of minor minerals on the lines of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), the mines minister said in a statement.

Reddy assured complete support from the central government and suggested studying models of various states which have already set up similar systems.

The minister also stressed the importance of encouraging startups in the mines sector, particularly in areas like AI, automation, and drone technology.

He emphasised the need for workshops and roadshows to raise awareness of the various NMET schemes and ensure full utilisation of NMET's capabilities.

The minister also deliberated on the need to expedite all ongoing exploration projects in Jammu and Kashmir and all mineral-rich states.

Reddy called for cooperative federalism, urging all state governments to work together to advance India's journey toward self-reliance.