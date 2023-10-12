Centre asks states to set up task force for addressing feed and fodder issues

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday directed state governments to constitute a task force in order to address feed and fodder availability issues.

In a regional review meeting with state government officials held at Vigyan Bhavan here, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya asked states to constitute task force to address the easy availability of balanced ration.

Stating that preservation and protection of livestock through provision of healthcare is another thrust area, the secretary advised states to accelerate FMD, Brucella and PPR ( Peste des petits ruminants) vaccination, an official statement said.

Upadhyaya also insisted that awareness campaigns should be organized at gram panchayat level across states with active participation of the Centre, State and district officials for better outreach of the benefit of schemes to livestock and dairy farmers.

The secretary also stressed that issues relating to legacy data updation, interest on payment through Bharatkosh, etc. need to be resolved on priority to enable the central government release funds to states during the current financial year.

Upadhyaya also reviewed status of vaccination against Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and Brucella, operationalisation of Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs), milk situation, fodder situation across the country.

She also said that each state should prepare micro plans for further actions, the statement added.

The secretary, who also reviewed the implementation of the central schemes, said the livestock sector contributed around 30.19 per cent during 2021-22 in total agriculture and allied sector gross value added (GVA) at constant prices. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU