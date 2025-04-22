Centre asks states to take steps to mitigate adverse effects of heat waves on workers

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Centre has asked all states and union territorries to take measures for effective management and mitigation of adverse effects of extreme heat waves on workers and labourers during this summer season.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and UTs, the Labour & Employment Secretary emphasized upon the need to issue directions to the occupiers, employers, construction companies and industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heatwave on workers and labourers, according to a labour ministry statement.

The letter recommended for a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach listing out various steps including rescheduling of working hours, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities, ventilation and cooling of work places, rest areas, conducting regular health check-ups for workers and providing emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention materials to construction workers etc.

The letter also advised for instructions to be issued to mine and factory managements to allow slower work pace, flexible schedules, two-person crews during extreme heat, proper ventilation in underground mines.

In addition to factories and mines, it stressed upon special attention to be given for construction and brick kiln workers and the need for widespread dissemination of information to workers about ways to protect themselves from extreme heat conditions through awareness camps, posters and banners at labour chowks etc.

Hospitals and dispensaries under DGLW and ESIC have also been asked to set up dedicated desks to take care of heat stroke cases and ensure adequate supply of ORS, ice packs and other heat illness prevention material. PTI KKS KKS MR