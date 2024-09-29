Centre assures Punjab of creating 40 lakh MT storage by Dec for rice: Official

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) The Centre has assured Punjab of creating 40 lakh metric tonne of storage by December for facilitating the delivery of rice for the Kharif Marketing season (KMS) 2024-25, a senior official said on Saturday.

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Department Secretary Vikas Garg informed Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak that the Centre -- in response to the state government's demand for enough space for delivery of rice for KMS 2024-25 -- has given a written assurance for creating 40 lakh metric tonne storage by December 2024, while providing movement for 15 LMT by October end.

The minister directed the department to ensure movement of stocks in close coordination with the Foods Corporation of India and Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Government of India so that required storage space is created for delivery of rice of KMS 2024-25.

Punjab is expecting to procure 185 LMT paddy during the KMS 2024-25, commencing from October 1.

The state's chief secretary has recently written to the secretary department of food and public distribution, government of India, demanding that 20 lakh MT of rice or wheat is shifted out of Punjab from the covered space.

Kataruchak also directed officials to coordinate with police for deployment of teams at interstate borders to ensure no illegal recycled paddy comes from outside of the state during the ensuing Kharif marketing season (KMS).

The minister said that the state government is fully geared up for ensuring another seamless procurement experience for the farmers.