Centre clears Rs 887 cr plan for world-class Mumbai marina, maritime tourism

New Delhi,Dec 18 (PTI) The Union government has approved a plan to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the project will be implemented through a hybrid development model under which the Mumbai Port Authority will invest about Rs 470 crore to construct the core marina infrastructure on an EPC basis, and a private operator will develop onshore facilities with an estimated investment of Rs 417 crore.

The ministry has approved the port authority’s investment, and tenders have been floated, with bids scheduled to close on December 29, 2025, according to the statement.

Planned over nearly 12 hectares of water area, the marina will have the capacity to berth 424 yachts of up to 30 metres in length.

Marine infrastructure will include an approach trestle, a piled breakwater, service platforms, pontoons, and gangways designed to support safe and efficient yacht operations.

The statement said the project is expected to generate over 2,000 jobs across marina operations, cruise services, hospitality and allied activities, while facilitating private sector participation in coastal infrastructure.

It is also aimed at improving public access to the waterfront and strengthening Mumbai’s position as a major hub for maritime tourism and cruise traffic.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the project will create world-class infrastructure, open the waterfront for public use, encourage private investment, and generate new employment opportunities.

It will help position Mumbai as a global maritime tourism hub while advancing India’s broader blue economy goals, he added. PTI BKS CS BKS BAL BAL