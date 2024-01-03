Centre, coastal states to come together to tap potential of marine fisheries

Kochi, Jan 3 (PTI) Seeking to ensure a sustainable growth of India's marine fisheries, the NITI Aayog plans to bring together the Centre and various coastal states to address critical challenges in the sector and develop a roadmap for a collective approach.

NITI Aayog is all set to organise a high-level national workshop on harnessing potential of fisheries in marine states at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on January 5, to discuss relevant issues in the sector and evolve strategies for optimal utilisation of the highly prospective marine resources.

The workshop, organized in association with CMFRI and Kerala Fisheries Department, will be attended by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and Member Ramesh Chand, along with other officials from NITI Aayog, Union Fisheries Ministry and the fisheries departments of nine coastal states and one union territory, the CMFRI said in a release.

Government representatives from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar will attend.

"A diverse array of key stakeholders, including policy makers from the central and state governments, leading industry experts and researchers will take part in the meet that will serve as a platform for experience sharing between marine states, enabling open dialogue on the challenges faced and potential solutions," the release said.

The workshop will also deliberate on critical aspects of certification and sustainability, market linkages, value addition and seafood export, and the challenges in fishing and seafood industry.

The release said the workshop assumes greater significance as the sector demands concerted efforts and cooperation between various coastal states and the central government for unlocking the potential of India’s marine wealth.

The goal is to develop tailored strategies and partnerships for addressing the challenges and exploring the prospects, it added. PTI RRT RRT ROH