Centre committed to encourage women entrepreneurs: MSME Minister

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said the Centre is committed to encourage women entrepreneurs.

Launching the "Yashaswini" campaign launched by the MSME ministry in Jaipur, the Union minister said Yashaswini means successful, proud and talented women.

He said the Prime Minister aims to make India a developed India by 2047, for which it is necessary to promote micro, small and medium industries and women should play an important role in these industries with their participation.

Manjhi said recently the Government of India decided to give a loan of up to Rs 25 lakh to women with up to 80 per cent disability. Under this, there will be no need to give any margin of money to such women entrepreneurs.

He said women have a big contribution in the country's economy. They can promote self-employment by setting up micro, small and medium industries.

Addressing the event, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje said under the campaign, women will be provided training in various fields, including agriculture, food processing, and will also be linked to other financial institutions for setting up industries. PTI AG TRB