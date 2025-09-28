Centre committed to extending all possible support to boost J-K's industrial growth: LG

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the BJP-led central government is committed to extending all possible support to facilitate industrial growth in the Union Territory.

Addressing an ‘Investors' Meet’ organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, and ICICI Bank at Basohli in Kathua district, Sinha highlighted that a massive infrastructure development and investor-friendly policy have transformed Jammu and Kashmir into an attractive investment destination of north India.

"Industries are crucial for economic growth, to generate employment and to boost income. Efforts are being made for the extension of incentives under the Central Sector Scheme for the Development of Industries to further bolster industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our focus is inclusive and sustainable industrial development to ensure that economic growth is shared equitably across society. The government is committed to extending all possible support to facilitate Jammu and Kashmir's industrial growth," the Lt governor said.

He emphasised that the greatest beneficiaries of economic growth should be the poor and the villages.

The Lt Governor spoke about the growth potential of the hospitality and industrial sectors of Basohli.

He called for a dedicated campaign to develop a skilled workforce and provide better market linkages for the local handicrafts and handloom products. He asked the industry department to initiate QR Coding for Basohli pashmina, handicrafts and paintings.

Sinha also informed that the Union Ministry of Textiles is also looking forward to establishing one of its sub-centres at Basohli.

The Investors' Meet was attended by business leaders, investors and representatives of industry chambers and associations from different parts of the country. PTI TAS RHL