Centre committed to Rs 22,672-cr transformation of Mumbai's Eastern Waterfront: Sonowal

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the Centre is committed to a Rs 22,672-crore transformation of Mumbai's Eastern Waterfront into a global maritime, logistics and tourism hub.

Sonowal earlier held a comprehensive review of Mumbai Port Authority's (MbPA) ongoing and proposed projects, an official release said.

The review outlined a long-term development roadmap aimed at positioning Mumbai as a leading maritime and waterfront destination by 2047.

The transformation strategy is structured around two parallel growth pathways - strengthening Mumbai Port's core cargo operations and repurposing underutilised port land for urban, tourism and business infrastructure, it said.

"The Rs 22,672-crore transformation of Mumbai's Eastern Waterfront is central to that journey, strengthening maritime self-reliance, expanding trade and tourism, and creating globally benchmarked waterfront infrastructure.

“This initiative aligns with the goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat while establishing Mumbai as a global maritime and blue economy hub," Sonowal said.

Large stretches of underutilised land along the Eastern Waterfront are being systematically redeveloped to support cruise tourism, maritime business, skilling and blue economy activities.

The redevelopment programme is aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the Cruise Bharat Mission and NITI Aayog's Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub Plan, positioning the waterfront as a multi-use economic and public space, as per the release.

Mumbai Port is targeting a cargo handling capacity of 150 million tonnes per annum by 2047, driven primarily by offshore liquid bulk cargo such as crude oil, petroleum products, LNG and chemicals at Jawahar Dweep and Pirpau.

Key infrastructure projects include reclamation and shore protection works, development of a 22 MTPA sixth oil berth at Jawahar Dweep, and new anchorage facilities in the outer harbour to support solid bulk transshipment, it said.

"Mumbai has always been India's maritime gateway to the world. PM Modi ji's call for revival, rejuvenation and revamp of our maritime prowess lies central towards our journey to become Atmanirbhar Bharat," said the Minister.

Mumbai's revival as a modern, efficient and people-centric port city will play a defining role in powering India's ascendancy as a global maritime power, capable of shaping international trade, logistics and maritime services in the decades ahead," Sonowal added.

A key anchor project is the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina, envisaged as India's first and largest world-class marina, with an investment of Rs 887 crore through a hybrid EPC-PPP model.

Complementing this will be the Namo Bharat International Sailing School, which aims to provide structured sailing education and expand equitable public access to water-based sports and skills, as per the release.

The redevelopment plan also includes the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Convention Centre at Princes' Dock, proposed at an estimated investment of Rs 5,500 crore on a PPP basis.

Designed as a landmark MICE destination, the facility is expected to host national and international business conferences and events on the waterfront.

Passenger and cruise infrastructure is being strengthened through projects such as the RoPax Terminal at M-Shed, the Bhaucha Dhakka Glass House and Passenger Terminal, and the activation of the Domestic Cruise Terminal as a venue for major city events.

As part of modernising traditional maritime livelihoods, a new fish jetty at Mallet Bunder is being developed at a cost of Rs 132 crore with support from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The facility will increase fishing trawler capacity from about 300 to over 1,200 vessels while segregating fishery operations from passenger movement to improve safety and efficiency.

Mumbai Port Authority is also supporting key state-led infrastructure projects such as Metro Line 11, the Orange Gate-Marine Drive Tunnel Project and the Radio Club Jetty, ensuring seamless integration of port-led development with Mumbai's wider urban mobility network.

The integrated portfolio of projects will generate employment for about 5.5 lakh people, create more than 500 hectares of built-up maritime and blue economy space, and attract over 25 million annual footfalls by 2047, the release stated.