Centre considers global ecolabelling tag for Lakshadweep tuna fisheries

Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday announced plans to secure a global ecolabel for Lakshadweep’s tuna fisheries.

According to a statement by the Minister, global certification and traceability are the next major interventions in India’s fisheries sector.

“The Government will take steps to obtain globally recognised ecolabel certification for the pole-and-line and hand-line tuna fisheries of Lakshadweep, which have a low environmental impact and provide positive social benefits,” the minister said.

He was speaking at a consultative meeting in Kochi on the development of Lakshadweep’s fisheries sector, with a focus on tuna, seaweed, and ornamental fisheries.

“This move aims to promote the sustainability of these traditional fishing methods, providing market access and premium prices for eco-certified tuna products. With proper certification and market access, Lakshadweep tuna can fetch premium prices, benefiting artisanal fishers in the archipelago,” Singh was quoted in the statement.

He also said that seaweed farming and ornamental fisheries have strong potential in the islands, especially for women’s participation and community-based livelihood enhancement.

Referring to the Government’s plan on deep-sea fishing, the Minister said legal instruments for enabling sustainable fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and High Seas are underway in consultation with coastal states and Union Territories.

The minister also announced that an Investors and Exporters Meet will be held in Lakshadweep in November 2025 to promote investment and exports in tuna, seaweed, and ornamental fisheries. “If fish catch increases, the economy of Lakshadweep develops, and in turn, the economy of the country grows,” he added.

Representatives from various ministries and agencies, including NITI Aayog, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes, and NABARD, attended the meeting.

The event was jointly organised by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and the Fishery Survey of India (FSI).

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel said that the 4,000-square-metre lagoon in Lakshadweep holds immense potential for seaweed cultivation, offering new avenues to improve the livelihoods of islanders. “The region can emerge as the global hub for seaweed farming,” he added.

Union Minister of State George Kurian and Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, among others, also spoke at the event.

Earlier in the day, during his interaction with fishermen at the Cochin Fishing Harbour, Likhi said the government is focused on boosting fisher income through modern infrastructure and advanced post-harvest technologies.

He reviewed ongoing modernisation work at the Thoppumpady harbour and urged port authorities to expedite the project and complete it within a strict, time-bound schedule. PTI TBA SSK