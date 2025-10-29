Centre directing semiconductor companies to BJP ruled state, alleges K'taka Minister Patil

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 29 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries on Wednesday claimed that the Centre was directing semiconductor firms to the BJP-ruled states.

The statement comes close on the heels of Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge’s charge that the Centre was "arm twisting" semiconductor companies into investing in Gujarat and Assam.

Addressing reporters here, Patil said, “The central government, under the Semiconductor Mission, has special incentive schemes, and these companies are being directed towards BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra. There is no fault of ours in this.” He said, “Earlier, a company had decided to invest in the semiconductor sector in Karnataka but after going to Delhi, they changed their mind. The Centre must stop such discrimination.” Patil, however, clarified that industries established in Karnataka have not moved out of the state.

“Not a single industry has left the state. Everyone must come out of the false notion being spread about this,” he said.

According to the minister, the work environment, which is most essential for the growth of industries in the state, is excellent here, and there is an abundance of high-quality talent. The industrial policies compliment the work environment and talent pool for industries to grow.

After the Congress government came to power, a Global Investors’ Meet was held in February last year, where assurance was made by the industries to invest Rs 10.27 lakh crore.

“Of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore, more than 60 percent of the capital has already been invested here. We do not merely talk; we act as we speak. These investments are creating thousands of jobs,” Patil explained.

He further said that he visited several countries after becoming minister and has brought investors to the state.

A giant company like Foxconn has started its major unit here after Taiwan. Expensive mobile phones are being exported from here, the Minister pointed out.

He noted that the state has received investments worth Rs 10,500 crore over the past two years.