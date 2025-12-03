Centre disburses Rs 4,164.95 cr so far for cooperative development in Karnataka: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government has so far disbursed Rs 4,164.95 crore for cooperative development in Karnataka.

As of November 25, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has cumulatively disbursed Rs 4,67,455.66 crore for the development of cooperative institutions across the country.

"Out of which Rs 4,164.95 crore has been disbursed for cooperative development in Karnataka," Shah said in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the National Cooperative Database (NCD), there are a total of 46,798 cooperative societies in Karnataka, having 2.38 crore members.

The Ministry of Cooperation, since its inception in 2021, has undertaken several initiatives to realise the vision of 'Sahakar-se-Samriddhi', and to strengthen dairy, sugar and agri-cooperatives across the country, including Karnataka, he added. PTI LUX HVA