Centre discriminating against Punjab on exploration of potash reserves: State minister

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday accused the Centre of "discriminating" against the state on the issue of exploration of potash whose reserves were discovered in Muktsar and Abohar.

Goyal said Punjab is facing "unjustifiable" treatment regarding the development of its valuable potash deposits, a mineral resource that could bring tremendous economic and agricultural benefits to both the state and the nation.

"Despite discovery of substantial potash reserves near Muktsar and Abohar regions, an area bordering Rajasthan where similar deposits have been found, the Union government has consistently withheld necessary approvals for further exploration and development," Goyal said here.

"Potash is a crucial mineral that is not found elsewhere in the country. Currently, India imports 100 per cent of its potash requirements, which significantly depletes our foreign exchange reserves," the state mining and geology minister said.

Stating that discrimination is evident in the allocation of exploration efforts, he said while 158 drilling sites have been set up in the adjacent area in Rajasthan to determine location, quality, and quantity of potash deposits, merely nine drilling sites have been permitted in Punjab.

"This glaring disparity was formally raised during a recent all-India mining and geology ministers' conclave in Odisha," he said.

"I brought this critical matter to the attention of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who invited me to visit the site and subsequently meet him in Delhi for comprehensive discussions," he said.

During his field visit, Goyal said he dispelled widespread misconceptions among residents who feared their lands would be permanently acquired.

He explained that potash extraction would occur about 450 metres below the surface, with minimal disruption to agricultural activities.

The test drilling required only a negligible portion of land, one evaluation site utilised just a fraction of a 25-acre agricultural plot, he pointed out.

"For the past two and a half months, I have been diligently requesting the Union Minister, but have not yet received a confirmed appointment. While political considerations have their place, this transcends partisanship and represents a matter of profound national importance," he added.

The development of domestic potash resources would significantly advance national self-reliance, substantially reducing India's dependence on international markets and conserving valuable foreign exchange.

"Achieving self-sufficiency in potash production would represent a monumental milestone in India's resource security framework," the minister said.

In February, Goyal had said extensive surveys led to the discovery of large potash reserves in three mining blocks in southwest Punjab.

The locations where potash deposits have been found include Kabarwala block (Muktsar Sahib), Sherewala and Ramsara block (Fazilka), Shergarh and Dalmir Khera block (Fazilka), he had said.

India imports 50 lakh tonnes of potash annually, primarily used in fertilisers and industrial applications, he had said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the new mining policy fundamentally shifts the control of sand and gravel resources directly into the hands of the people, effectively curbing corruption and significantly increasing state revenue.

Cheema, along with Goyal, unveiled standardised online application forms for landowner mining sites and crusher mining sites on the official Punjab mining portal.

Cheema said the key highlight of the new policy is the empowerment of landowners as under this revamped framework, landowners will now have the direct right to mine sand and gravel on their own land without the need for auctions.

"We are committed to ensuring complete transparency and accountability in the mining sector, in contrast to the previous SAD-BJP and Congress regimes that encouraged illegal mining to fill their coffers," Cheema said.

Implementation of advanced surveillance technologies would act as a strong deterrent against illegal trade, safeguarding natural resources and ensuring that the benefits of mining reach the public, rather than a select few who seemingly profited under the old guard, he said.

Highlighting online mining application procedures, the FM said landowners can now seamlessly apply for mining permissions through a user-centric interface that prioritises accessibility and simplicity.

The applications will be processed with unprecedented expediency, ensuring that eligible landowners can commence legitimate mining operations without procedural impediments, he said. PTI CHS TRB