Centre expects Rs 3.16 lakh cr dividend from RBI, banks in FY27

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Centre expects Rs 3.16 lakh crore in dividends and surpluses from the Reserve Bank of India, nationalised banks, and financial institutions in 2026-27, up about 3.75 per cent over the current fiscal.

During the current fiscal year, as per the Revised Estimate (RE) presented in Parliament, the central government is expected to get about Rs 3.05 lakh crore, significantly higher than Rs 2.56 lakh crore estimated in the February 2025 Budget.

Budget documents further showed that dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments are estimated at Rs 75,000 crore, up from Rs 71,000 crore in the current fiscal.

Dividend and Reserve Bank's surplus transfers fall under the non-tax revenue category.

In all, the Centre expects Rs 6.66 lakh crore as non-tax revenue next fiscal, lower than 6.67 lakh crore in 2025-26.

The revenue from taxes has been pegged at Rs 28.66 lakh crore, up 7.18 per cent from Rs 26.74 lakh crore in 2025-26. PTI NKD MR