Centre extends application deadline for 2nd phase of PLI for IT hardware

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The government on Friday extended the timelines till July 31, 2023 for receiving applications under PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware.

The ambitious scheme aims to broaden and deepen the IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

In May, the Union Cabinet had approved a Rs 17,000 crore-incentive to boost local manufacturing of IT hardware like tablets and laptops, and the scheme is projected to generate an incremental production worth Rs 3.35 lakh crore over a period of six years.

"The application window for receiving applications under PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware has been extended till July 31, 2023," an official release said on Friday.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form factor devices. PTI MBI SHW