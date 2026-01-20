Centre for food processing council, quality mark to boost sector

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A two-day brainstorming session on strengthening India's food processing ecosystem concluded in Udaipur on Tuesday, with recommendations of setting up a National Food Processing Promotion Council and introducing a Bharat Quality Food Mark.

The session, chaired by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, saw participation from 22 central ministries, 27 state governments and Union Territories, over 30 industry members, academic institutions, NIFTEMs and Invest India, reflecting a whole-of-government and whole-of-industry approach.

Inaugurating the Chintan Shivir, Paswan emphasised the government's commitment to building a modern, competitive and inclusive food processing sector.

"Food processing is a critical pillar for strengthening agri-value chains, expanding India's export footprint, and positioning the country as a trusted global supplier of high-quality, value-added and sustainable food products," he said.

The minister highlighted how the sector could enhance farmer incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, promote value addition, strengthen food safety and nutrition, and generate large-scale employment, particularly for youth and women, according to an official statement.

Special publications showcasing technological advancements in food processing and success stories of Start-up Grant Challenge winners were released on the occasion.

The Chintan Shivir featured intensive brainstorming sessions across six thematic groups, each focusing on critical dimensions of India's food processing ecosystem.

Key recommendations The groups proposed strengthening farm-level aggregation and MSME participation, expanding modern processing capacity, cold-chain and logistics infrastructure, and improving quality and safety standards.

To enhance exports, emphasis was placed on export-oriented infrastructure, improved market access through trade agreements, promotion of 'Brand India', development of a single integrated digital platform for market intelligence and regulatory support, and leveraging gastro-diplomacy.

Institutional reforms recommended included the establishment of a National Food Processing Promotion Council, introduction of a Bharat Quality Food Mark, development of innovation clusters and digital traceability platforms, and dedicated support for nutraceuticals, plant-based proteins and alcoholic beverages.

The groups stressed science- and risk-based food safety regulation, AI-enabled monitoring and faster testing systems; cluster-based agri-food processing hubs with convergence of schemes, value-chain financing and farmer capacity building; and support for indigenous manufacturing of food processing machinery.

To address nutrition and food security concerns, recommendations included scientific communication to dispel myths around processed foods, public awareness initiatives, inclusion of food science education in school curricula, research support, evidence-based nutritional guidelines aligned with Indian food habits, and streamlined regulatory frameworks to foster innovation and startups.

Paswan urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards time-bound implementation of the recommendations, emphasising that sustained coordination between the Centre, states, industry and institutions would be key to realising India's ambition of becoming a global leader in food processing.