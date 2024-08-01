Centre for Leadership in Nature Restoration launched

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) UN Global Compact Network India, a not-for-profit society which functions as the Indian arm of New York-based United Nations Global Compact, has partnered with diversified conglomerate Refex Group to launch the Centre for Business Leadership in Nature Restoration.

The Centre has been launched with an aim at significantly deepening and transforming the private sector engagements on biodiversity conservation.

The Centre, through active collaboration with industrialists and agencies like National Biodiversity Authority and State Biodiversity Boards, would report on biodiversity-positive initiatives through Environmental, Social Governance (ESG), CSR and corporate philanthropy.

UN Global Compact Network India established the Centre in Chennai, through a running grant from Refex Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the Refex Group.

UN Global Compact Network Executive Director Ratnesh said, the Centre aims to support businesses and governments to achieve local, national and global commitments.

The UN Global Compact Network India seeks to actively partner with a wide range of corporate sector in efforts to enhance our rich natural heritage manifested through our biodiversity resources, he said.

"Refex Group is committed to a sustainable and eco-friendly business model. We are glad to partner with UN Global Compact network on this project and I am sure together we will make a significant impact. The launch of this Biodiversity Centre is not just about preserving nature, but also educating and raising awareness among stakeholders and the community," Refex Industries Ltd Managing Director Anil Jain said.

"The Centre will serve as a hub for sharing best practices and success stories in ecosystem restoration and biodiversity conservation. By showcasing what can be achieved, we hope to motivate other stakeholders and corporations to join us in these vital efforts," Jain added. PTI VIJ SS