Centre for partnership with states to implement BioE3 Policy, say officials

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Centre has proposed a partnership with states to implement its BioE3 Policy that seeks to transform existing industrial and manufacturing processes across various sectors to make them more sustainable, environment-friendly and less wasteful.

Officials said it was crucial to establish a Centre-State partnership for addressing region-specific challenges while aligning with state priorities by bringing together all stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment (BioE3) Policy.

The Department of Biotechnology is organising a Centre-State Conclave on Friday to deliberate on establishing state-centric BioE3 Cells to implement the policy.

India's bioeconomy has grown from USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 130 billion in 2024. The new policy wants to accelerate technological development and commercialization by creating biomanufacturing hubs and biofoundries.

The Centre has identified six thematic sectors -- bio-based chemicals, APIs, biopolymers and enzymes; functional foods and smart proteins; precision biotherapeutics; climate-resilient agriculture; carbon capture and utilization; and futuristic marine and space research.

These thematic sectors will be augmented by 'Moolankur' bioenablers' -- a network of cutting-edge Bio-Artificial Intelligence (Bio-AI) Hubs, Biofoundries and Biomanufacturing Hubs.

These cross-cutting technology platforms will form the backbone of innovation, empowering all identified thematic sectors and propelling India's progress toward becoming a global biomanufacturing leader.

Officials said a collaborative approach, aligned with regional strengths and national goals, will accelerate translational research and skill development, foster sustainable economic growth, and address unmet societal challenges in the States.

According to the implementation strategy, the Centre has proposed setting up state-centric BioE3 Cells, formulation of state-centric BioE3 Action Plans, constitution of state-level steering committee and putting in place State BioE3 Working Group and nodal officers. PTI SKU NSD NSD