Centre for second PLI scheme for processing millet-based foods: Food Processing Secretary

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) The Centre is in the process of announcing a second round of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for processing of millet-based foods in the country, secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Anita Praveen said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

She said that the scheme is in the approval stages and involves an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an ICC event here, Praveen said that in the first round of the PLI scheme which started last financial year, the quantum of assistance involved was Rs 800 crore.

"The ministry had got applications from 30 units in the first phase and the scheme was fully subscribed. Now we plan to provide another round of PLI scheme involving an amount of Rs 1,000 crore and is in the approval stages", the food processing industries, secretary said.

Advertisment

Praveen said "the food processing industry had got an approval of Rs 10,900 crore from the government for granting assistance to food processing units, out of which Rs 800 crore had been carved out for millet-based products. Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Microfood Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, the government had been helping small units in the food processing sector and over one lakh self-help groups (SHGs) had been extended assistance", she said.

Earlier speaking at the session, Paveen said the intention is to make millets popular across the country and abroad and it is classified as a 'superfood' due to its nutritional and health benefits. The southern part of India, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the largest millet-consuming states in India, she added.

Additional chief secretary, food processing industry department of West Bengal government, Subrata Gupta said that the state government is also giving financial and technical support for growing millet-based food processing units. The state government is willing to support millet-based processing units, he said.

Gupta said that millet-based foods are gluten-free and have a low glycemic index, which is good for diabetics. PTI dc RG