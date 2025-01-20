Centre increases annual export limit for agarwood chips, oil for states

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Centre has increased annual export limit of states for agarwood chips and powder obtained from artificial propagated sources to 1,51,080 kg from 25,000 kg, according to a notification.

Agarwood is used in manufacturing perfumes, incense, and traditional medicine.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification also said state-wise annual export limits for agar oil is increased from 1,500 kg to 7,050 kg subject to certain conditions.

States involved in the exports include Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Karnataka, Kerala, and Meghalaya.

"State-wise annual export limits for agarwood chips and powder obtained from artificial propagated sources is increased from 25,000 kg to 1,51,080 kg," it said. PTI RR TRB