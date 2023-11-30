Centre increases power allocation to J&K by 293 MW: Official

Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) The Centre has increased power allocation to Jammu and Kashmir by about 293 MW, by transferring power from distant power houses in West Bengal, Bihar, and even Bhutan, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

"In yet another respite given to power consumers during peak winters, the Government of India has increased power allocation to Jammu and Kashmir by about 293 MW, by transferring power from distant power houses in West Bengal, Bihar, and even Bhutan," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, in the digital era, modern tools and software enable power transfer and management in an automated manner without requiring any human intervention, depending upon the demand, availability, and of course the network feasibility.

Regarding new power allocations by the Government of India to J&K on Thursday, he said the Union Territory, being primarily dependent on hydroelectric power, faces a significant fall in generation during winters due to low water level in rivers and therefore, about 85 per cent of power supply during winters is sourced from thermal plants to compensate for the deficit during winters.

The spokesman reiterated that J&K is making every effort to ensure sustainable and firm power availability throughout the year.

In this direction, during the current financial year, the Union Territory has entered into power purchase agreements for 1,600 MW of solar power -- 900 MW from hydro, and an additional 500 MW from thermal plants. PTI MIJ TRB