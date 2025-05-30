Centre, J&K to formulate agriculture roadmap for the region: Shivraj Chouhan

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government will formulate a comprehensive roadmap on agriculture for the region soon, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Chouhan was speaking at a mega 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' at a farmers' convention in the border belt of R S Pura in Jammu.

"I will be coming back to Jammu and Kashmir on the 17th and 18th. During that visit, we will hold the agreement meeting and finalize a comprehensive agricultural roadmap for the UT," he told reporters here.

Highlighting new opportunities, he said, "Lavender cultivation is a new and promising opportunity here. Production has increased. The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government will sit together to discuss how to strengthen the region’s agriculture roadmap - so that yields increase, costs drop, and the area under cultivation expands.” India's highest-altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Nyoma in the Union Territory of Ladakh is part of the nationwide campaign, which has begun across the country to empower farmers with knowledge and tools for the Kharif cropping season.

The high-altitude KVK Nyoma is involved in the Abhiyan in coordination with 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the officials said.

The Abhiyan is a nationwide agricultural outreach campaign aimed at empowering farmers with knowledge and tools for the Kharif cropping season. "The campaign will end on June 12, 2025, across all states and Union Territories of India," they added.

Flanked by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Chouhan praised the resilience of farmers living along the border, calling them the country’s second line of defence.

He acknowledged the immense difficulties they face in cultivating crops under the threat of cross-border firing and said their contributions are deeply valued by the nation.

“Our borders are secure because of the brave soldiers and the resilient farmers living here. I salute all the jawans and every farmer residing along the border,” Chouhan said.

Praising both for withstanding hostile conditions, he said, "Whenever the clouds of war gather, it is the jawans and the farmers who stand tall to safeguard the nation’s frontiers. You witness that reality here. When hardship strikes, it is these very people who bear the first blow.” Chouhan saluted the farmers for their patriotism and courage and said that the farmers here stand tall with unmatched zeal and nationalistic spirit.

"I bow before them. In these parts, farming is not just agriculture—it is a symbol of valour, much like the duty of a soldier.” The minister was in the region to promote the Sankalp Abhiyan, a national campaign aimed at improving agricultural productivity.

“This land is blessed. The campaign aims to ensure that the benefits of ongoing agricultural research reach our farmers. It is a major step to bridge the gap from lab to land," he said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the agricultural revolution, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have significantly increased our agricultural output—more than 40 per cent growth from 2014 to 2025." However, he added that further possibilities exist.

“Under this campaign, we are committed to increasing production and reducing input costs. Scientists are visiting villages and engaging with farmers on various aspects to boost yield. It is a very useful campaign and now it has also started on the border here.” Chouhan said farmers from across Jammu and Kashmir were participating in the initiative, which is being jointly implemented by the Central Government and the UT administration. “Meeting the farmers on the borders fills my heart with joy and pride. I once again salute all of them,” he said.

Responding to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's comment that Indian leaders are busy "educating other countries" while terrorists continue to roam in Jammu and Kashmir, Chouhan strongly objected, saying, "Speaking in a language that Pakistan uses is not appropriate." Taking a dig at him, he said, "When it comes to the nation, the entire country must stand united. There are many subjects in politics where political differences are fine—but on matters of patriotism, the country should be one. First the nation, then the party."