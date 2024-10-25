Centre launches 21st Livestock Census at Rs 200 cr cost; data to help Govtframe right policies

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday launched 21st Livestock Census, to be conducted till February next year at a cost of Rs 200 crore and said the availability of precise data will help the government frame policies for ensuring health security of animals and achieve higher growth in the sector.

Singh, who is Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, also launched a USD 25 million 'Pandemic Fund Project' to strengthen animal health security in India for pandemic preparedness and response.

Addressing an event, the minister stressed on conducting this livestock census with full honesty and sincerity.

Singh asked his ministry officials to monitor this census operation regularly.

"The livestock census operation will be conducted with a budget of Rs 200 crore. The cost will be entirely funded by the central government," he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

The report will come next year, he added.

The 21st Livestock Census will be conducted during October 2024 - February 2025.

At all-India level, around 1 lakh field officials who are mostly veterinarians or para-veterinarians will be involved in the enumeration process.

The census will capture data on 219 indigenous breeds of 16 species.

"The livestock census is a very important exercise. This will help the government in framing right policies for the growth of this sector and animal health security," Singh said.

The minister pointed out that India has not been able to export milk and other dairy products in a big way, despite being the world's largest milk producer.

He said the census will help in framing policies to ensure health security of animals, which in turn will lead to increase in daily exports.

The census will collect data on 15 species of livestock-- Cattle, Buffalo, Mithun, Yak, Sheep, Goat, Pig, Camel, Horse, Ponies, Mule, Donkey, Dog, Rabbit and Elephant.

Other than livestock, headcount of poultry birds -- Fowl, Duck, Turkey, Geese, Quail, Gini Fowl, Ostrich and Emu -- will also be taken from each household/ household enterprises/ non-households/institution.

These species are recognised by ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

The livestock census is a crucial exercise that has been conducted every five years since 1919, serving as the backbone for policy formulation and the implementation of various programmes in the animal husbandry sector.

The census involves a comprehensive door-to-door survey that captures detailed data on domesticated animals and birds across the nation.

Till date, 20 livestock censuses have been conducted and the last census was held in 2019.

The latest census leverages mobile technology for data collection and transmission. This is expected to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of data collection across all villages and urban wards in the country.

Notably, it will be the first census in the country in which data on livestock holding by pastoralists will be available independently.

This livestock census will also make available information on "gender of the person majorly involved in livestock rearing".

The event was attended by Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian. PTI MJH ANU ANU