Centre notifies change in CGPTDM headquarter from Mumbai to Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The government on Tuesday notified shifting the headquarters of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and TradeMarks (CGPDTM) from Mumbai to Delhi.

The controller general supervises the working of the Patents Act, the Designs Act, and the Trade Marks Act. Besides, it gives advice to the government on matters relating to these subjects.

"The central government hereby notifies the headquarters of CGPDTM, along with establishment and finance division, to New Delhi with immediate effect," the Department For Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a notification.

It said that official communications to CGPDTM will now be made at the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Boudhik Sampada Bhawan, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Centre for shifting the headquarters from Mumbai to Delhi. PTI RR BAL BAL