Centre of Excellence for fruits, vegetables to be established in Panchkula: Min Kanwar Pal

Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Haryana's Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday announced that a Centre of Excellence for the management of fruits and vegetables will be established in Panchkula for Rs 115 crore with the UK's cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding has been inked in this regard. This centre is expected to be completed by 2026, he said.

"India ranks second globally in the production of fruits and vegetables, but 20 to 30 per cent of this production gets wasted. This Centre of Excellence will help in the proper maintenance of fruits and vegetables for the state's farmers," an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

He mentioned that the centre will be developed by adopting modern technologies.

Post-harvest, fruits and vegetables can be stored and transported at the correct temperature and humidity. This will help in extending the freshness period of fruits and vegetables, he said.

The agriculture minister said the establishment of the Centre of Excellence will strengthen the cold chain in India and also help minimise the energy used in the cold chain.

Additionally, various experiments will be conducted at this centre on how to reduce post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables, and farmers will be made aware of this to minimize these losses, he said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Ankur Gupta, and British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett for the setting up of the Centre of Excellence. PTI SUN BAL BAL