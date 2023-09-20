Centre of Excellence signs pact with Xperi to build HD Radio products

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Government-backed Centre of Excellence has signed a memorandum of understanding with US company Xperi Inc to develop products designed in India for HD Radio services.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE), Noida and Xperi will closely work together to create new reference designs for HD Radio - global and domestic consumer electronics products - advancing the development of an indigenous electronics design ecosystem in India.

"This MoU lays the foundation of an exciting partnership between CoE and Xperi with a mission to support crucial initiatives of 'Make in India' and 'Design in India' at a time when HD Radio digital broadcast opportunities expand with Indian broadcasters and other radio stations worldwide," CoE Noida CEO Ramashish Ray said in a statement.

The CoE -- a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, is housed and executed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Noida, in collaboration with mobile devices industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association.

HD Radio (HDR) is a technology that enables simulcasting of an existing analogue radio station in a digital format with less noise and additional text information. Its coverage currently spans over 400 million people, with more than 4,700 channels of programming across the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

The CoE and Xperi partnership will lead to the development of new designs – integrating radio into multiple products like Bluetooth speakers, headsets, sound bars, etc, the statement said.

San Jose-based Xperi Inc is an American multinational technology company developing technologies that have been integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences.

The Centre of Excellence, Noida has partnered with companies like boAt, Gizmore, Titan, and Reliance to use its facilities for designing and testing services. PTI PRS PRS MR