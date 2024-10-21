Centre pushes for certified seeds through SATHI portal; states seek technical support

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) In a push towards digital transformation of India's seed sector, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi on Monday emphasised the critical need for ensuring certified seeds reach farmers through the newly developed SATHI portal, while states demanded additional technical support for its implementation. Speaking at a national workshop on the SATHI (Seed Authentication, Traceability, and Holistic Inventory) Portal, Chaturvedi outlined the government's vision for revolutionising seed certification and inventory management, an official statement said.

"Concerted efforts are key to ensuring certified seeds reach our farmers," he said, stressing the importance of promoting new and superior seed varieties through the digital platform.

The portal, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), marks a departure from traditional seed management systems, introducing digital tracking and certification processes. Officials present at the workshop said it could potentially transform how India manages its crucial seed supply chain.

Additional Secretary Shubha Thakur, speaking at the same event, emphasised the state governments' role in the initiative's success.

"We are confident that state departments will be true 'Saathis' of the SATHI initiative," she said, adding that farmer welfare remains the government's top priority.

Representatives from ten states shared their experiences with the portal's first phase, reporting improved efficiency in certification processes.

However, they also highlighted challenges, particularly in technical integration and capacity building, as the initiative moves into its second phase.

The Phase-II rollout, focusing on seed inventory management, has emerged as a crucial test for the initiative. States have sought comprehensive capacity-building measures and technical support for seamless integration with their existing systems.

The workshop also addressed critical components including seed law enforcement, DNA fingerprinting, and seed laboratory processes, highlighting the portal's broader scope in ensuring seed quality and traceability.

The initiative comes at a time when ensuring quality seed supply to farmers has become increasingly critical for agricultural productivity. PTI LUX DR