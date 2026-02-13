Centre, Rajasthan discuss road map to improve employability outcomes for skilling initiatives

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Centre and Rajasthan government on Friday agreed to fast-track pending approvals, strengthen monitoring and governance frameworks, and deepen industry engagement to enhance placement-linked outcomes for skilling initiatives, in a review meeting to chart the road map for strengthening employability outcomes in the state.

The meeting was chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, in the presence of Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister for Industry & Commerce, Youth Affairs & Sports, and Department of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Government of Rajasthan.

The review focused on deepening Centre-state collaboration across flagship programmes, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.

"The review concluded with both governments agreeing to fast-track pending approvals, strengthen monitoring and governance frameworks, and deepen industry engagement to enhance placement-linked outcomes. The deliberations reaffirmed a shared commitment to building a future-ready, inclusive and globally competitive workforce, with Rajasthan playing a pivotal role in advancing India's skilling mission," the ministry stated.

A major area of discussion was around establishing two Skill India International Centres (SIIC) in Rajasthan and around the implementation of the PM Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

Rajasthan has identified key ITI clusters across districts, including Bharatpur, Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Balotra, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Banswara, to implement the hub-and-spoke model aimed at aligning training with regional industrial demand.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal for establishing a National Skill Training Institute in Bharatpur and the upgrade of NSTI (Women), Jaipur and NSTI, Jodhpur. Discussions were held on setting up Skill India International Centres in Jaipur and Bharatpur to create structured pathways for overseas employment and global workforce mobility.

At the national level, PM-SETU carries a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore over five years and seeks to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), with the objective of skilling 20 lakh youth in modern and emerging trades.

Rajasthan has emerged as a key partner in India's skilling ecosystem, with one of the largest Industrial Training Institute (ITI) networks in the country, comprising 1,537 ITIs, including 182 government and 1,355 private institutions.

Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, more than 3.14 lakh candidates have been trained or oriented in the state, with over 2.5 lakh successfully certified.

Apprenticeship engagement under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) has crossed 1.04 lakh apprentices across 1,211 active establishments, with Rs 24.98 crore disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer till January 31, 2026.

In addition, over 2.51 lakh artisans have been assessed under PM Vishwakarma, and Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS) operating in nine districts have enrolled nearly 12,000 candidates, with a high certification rate.

Chaudhary stated that Rajasthan's scale and institutional depth place it at the forefront of India's skilling transformation. He emphasised that the next phase must focus on enhancing quality, strengthening industry partnerships and ensuring measurable employment outcomes.

He noted that the transformation of ITIs under PM-SETU, expansion of apprenticeship participation and creation of international skilling centres would collectively position Rajasthan's youth to compete both domestically and globally.

He further underlined the importance of aligning future skills such as electronics, EV servicing and digital technologies with traditional sectors supported under PM Vishwakarma, thereby integrating heritage and innovation within the state's growth strategy.