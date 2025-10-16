Centre revises guidelines for Per Drop More Crop scheme

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Centre has introduced new flexibility under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme to encourage micro-level water storage and conservation projects.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has revised the guidelines for the scheme, expanding the "other inventions" section.

Now, states and Union territories can plan micro-level water management activities, such as diggi construction and water harvesting systems-based on local needs, the ministry said in a statement.

These systems can be developed for individual farmers as well as community use, ensuring sustainable water availability for micro-irrigation.

Earlier, funds for such activities were limited to 20 per cent of the total allocation for each state/UT and 40 per cent for northeastern states, Himalayan states, and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Now, states/UTs have been given greater flexibility to exceed these limits as per their specific requirements," the ministry said.

These initiatives aim to help farmers adopt micro-irrigation, improve water-use efficiency, and ultimately increase productivity and income, it added.

The 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme, as a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), was launched in 2015.