Centre sets up high-level panel to review FPOs in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Union Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday said it has constituted a high-level committee to review the functioning of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Tamil Nadu and suggest corrective measures.

The committee is mandated to submit its final report within two months.

The decision follows the recent visit of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Erode, when operational, technical and market-related challenges faced by FPOs were discussed with farmers and stakeholders.

"Acting swiftly on these inputs, the ministry has approved the constitution of the Committee to study the performance of FPOs in the state and suggest suitable corrective measures," the ministry said in a statement.

The committee comprises representatives from NABARD, NAFED, SFAC- Tamil Nadu, ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), FPO representatives, NGOs and officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, ensuring a comprehensive and field-oriented assessment.

It will examine key issues affecting FPOs, including institutional governance and management practices, business operations and sustainability, technical support and extension linkages, aggregation, value addition and marketing challenges, as well as capacity-building and hand-holding requirements.

In addition, the committee will recommend measures to strengthen FPO operations through improved business and operational models, enhanced technical backstopping and advisory support, institutional convergence and coordination, and stronger market linkages and promotional activities.

Special focus will be given to crops and systems of importance to Tamil Nadu, including banana, turmeric, coconut, tapioca, and natural and organic farming systems.

The panel will undertake field visits and hold consultations with FPOs, member farmers, market channels, processors and other stakeholders to ensure that its recommendations are grounded in on-ground realities.

It will also collect and compile inputs from central and state government departments, ICAR institutes, commodity boards, private sector agencies and other relevant organisations.

ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchirappalli, along with KVKs through ICAR-ATARI, Hyderabad, will act as the host institution and provide necessary logistical and secretarial support for meetings, field visits and compilation of the report. PTI LUX BAL BAL