Centre tells RS: No study done on economic impact of fish deaths in Bengal's transboundary rivers

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Centre has not conducted any specific assessment to evaluate the economic impact of fish mortality on inland fishermen or the long-term effects on aquatic ecosystems in West Bengal's Mathabhanga and Churni rivers, Union Minister of Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Ranjan said that while the government has taken various initiatives to address river pollution across the country, no dedicated study has been undertaken to assess the impact on fishing communities dependent on these transboundary rivers.

However, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CIFRI), Kolkata, conducted surveys during 2005-2010 and 2024-2025 along a 95-km stretch of the Churni river from Shivnivas to Payradanga.

The Churni is a distributary of the Mathabhanga river.

The minister said the surveys indicated that the Mathabhanga receives sugar mill effluent from the Darsana area in Bangladesh intermittently, reducing dissolved oxygen levels and leading to frequent fish mortality.

The study also reported declining fish diversity at locations near the confluence with the Ganga, including Rabonbore, Kalinarayanpur and Aranghata.

India and Bangladesh share 54 transboundary rivers, and all matters related to these water bodies are discussed through established bilateral mechanisms, the minister said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the pollution issue in the Mathabhanga-Churni river system, caused by effluents from the Darshana sugar mill in Bangladesh, has been repeatedly raised during Technical Level Meetings of the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission and Director General-level meetings between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.

During a technical meeting held on March 7, 2025, Bangladesh informed that an Effluent Treatment Plant for the Darshana sugar mill had been made operational and water quality had improved. However, some parameters remain below permissible limits, and the Bangladesh side indicated it would look into the matter.

The issue was raised again during DG BSF-DG BGB talks held from August 25 to 28, 2025.

The government continues to pursue the matter with Bangladeshi authorities, the minister said.