Centre terminates services of CMD of Solar Energy Corporation of India

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Centre has terminated the services of former IAS officer Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, who was serving as Chairman and Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).

The order, which came over a month ahead of completion of Gupta's tenure, did not cite any reason for the move.

The 1987 batch Gujarat cadre former IAS officer was on June 13, 2023 appointed to the post for a period of two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved termination of services of Gupta with immediate effect, the Personnel Ministry said in an order dated May 10.

Gupta joined as the CMD of SECI on June 15, 2023.

Before joining SECI, he worked as Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

SECI is the leading Navratna central public sector undertaking, dedicated to the development and expansion of renewable energy capacity in the country.