Rs 15,000 cr earmarked for development of capital city of Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced a series of measures for development of Andhra Pradesh, including arranging Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal and in future years for development of the capital city of the state.

Presenting Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate special financial support for development of the capital city.

Besides, the Centre allocated over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls and stated that it is fully committed for completion and financing of Polavaram irrigation project.

The minister also announced backward region grant for three districts of the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP in the Centre.

Political parties from Andhra Pradesh have protested time and again since 2014 demanding special category status for the state.

Special category status is a classification of regions or states by the central government to provide special assistance in the form of tax benefits and financial support for development of the region.