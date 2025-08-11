Centre to bring new law to curb sale of spurious farm inputs: Shivraj Chouhan

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) A stricter law will be enacted to curb the sale of spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

He said that the government will launch the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' under which scientists will visit villages to provide farmers with information on quality seeds, fertilisers and crop nutrients.

Speaking at a programme in Jhunjhunu to mark the disbursement of insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Chouhan said that agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and farmers are the soul of the nation.

He said that the Centre and state governments are committed to making farmers self-reliant through continuous policy decisions and schemes.

"A new law will also be enacted to curb the sale of fake seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. In addition, the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' will be launched, under which scientists will visit villages to provide information on seeds, fertilisers and nutrients," he said, while urging people to use indigenous products in their daily lives and encourage others to do the same.

He said that India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and is moving towards becoming the third.

"The Prime Minister is promoting scientific farming in the country to increase farmers' income. The Centre is providing subsidies on all agricultural inputs, including urea, DAP, fertilisers and seeds and is ensuring MSP with 50 per cent profit over the cost of production," he said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the government is working on various initiatives to improve income and quality of life.

He said that in Rajasthan, 7.04 crore policies have been issued under PMFBY and claims worth thousands of crores of rupees have been paid to 1.48 crore farmers.

Sharma said interest-free loans, daytime electricity supply, livestock insurance and the establishment of Kisan Samriddhi Kendras are part of the state's farmer welfare efforts. PTI SDA MR