Centre to buy 2 lakh metric tonnes onion at Rs 2,410 per quintal: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Centre has decided to purchase two lakh metric tonnes of onion at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal, and expressed hope this will provide relief to producers of the key kitchen staple in the state.

He also said special procurement centres will be set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar in the state.

The announcement comes amid protests by farmers and traders against the Centre's decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.

The Finance Ministry through a notification on August 19 imposed the 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Fadnavis, who is currently on a visit to Japan, in a post on X said, “I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the onion issue. The Union government would procure two lakh metric tonnes of onion at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal.”

महाराष्ट्रातील कांदा उत्पादकांच्या प्रश्नासाठी आज आमचे नेते केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री मा. अमितभाई शाह तसेच केंद्रीय मंत्री मा. पियुष गोयलजी यांच्याशी जपानमधून दूरध्वनीवर संपर्क केला.

“There will be special procurement centres set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts for the same. It would offer some relief to the onion growers in the state,” the deputy CM added.

On Monday, traders decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including at Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale onion market in India.

Several farmers and traders also held protests on Monday in Nashik district seeking a rollback of the export duty.