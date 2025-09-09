Centre to explore testing, certification system to promote high-end J&K; handicraft: Textiles secy

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Union Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao on Tuesday said the central government will explore establishing a vibrant testing and certification system to promote high-end handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rao made the remarks during an interaction with representatives from chambers of commerce, exporters, weavers, and artisans' associations at the Arts Emporium Office here.

Chairing a meeting with stakeholders, the Union Secretary discussed ongoing initiatives and proposals aimed at promoting local crafts, enhancing exports, and creating new avenues for growth, innovation, and employment generation.

Rao emphasised that a strong testing and certification system will help eliminate counterfeit products, boost exports, and safeguard the unique identity of Kashmiri crafts.

In this regard, she instructed that a proposal be submitted to the Union government.

Rao stressed the need to ensure maximum coverage of artisans under pension schemes, PF/ESIC registration, and scholarship benefits for their children.

She said efforts are being made to diversify markets for local products, targeting Europe, the UK, and the Middle East markets.

Rao said the government is committed to developing J&K's textile sector with a focus on infrastructure development, skill enhancement, market expansion, and the welfare of artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs.

The Union secretary also visited the National Institute of Fashion Technology campus in Budgam, where she inspected various labs, auditorium, classrooms and interacted with faculty and students.

The Union Secretary also virtually inaugurated the Craft Handloom Village at Kanihama, terming it a significant step towards promoting traditional crafts, tourism, and sustainable livelihoods. PTI MIJ TRB TRB