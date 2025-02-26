Centre to extend full support to Maharashtra's initiatives in infra development: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the Centre would provide all support to the Maharashtra government's initiatives in urban redevelopment and boosting infrastructure.

Addressing a gathering in Mumbai (North) on February 25, the union minister said the Centre is committed to providing 'pucca' houses to the homeless and those currently living in 'kachha' houses in the same locality.

Goyal is a Lok Sabha member from Mumbai (North).

At the event, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he distributed keys for 15 self-redeveloped housing societies in North Mumbai.

Goyal also said that the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital near the Magathane metro station is progressing swiftly, and another 1,000-bed hospital is planned for construction in West Kandivali, which will enhance healthcare access and services in the region.