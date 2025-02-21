Centre to help red chilli farmers of Andhra Pradesh under MIS: Chouhan

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Centre will provide financial support to red chilli farmers of Andhra Pradesh and a decision will be taken soon in this regard.

He said the ministry is likely to provide help to farmers of the state under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to help red chilli farmers under MIS in view of fall in prices. Naidu held a discussion with Chouhan through video conference.

Chouhan said the Centre is also making efforts to boost exports of red chilli.

MIS is meant for perishable agriculture/horticulture commodities such as tomato, onion and potato etc. not covered under MSP (minimum support price).

The scheme is implemented on the request of state/UT government when there is a reduction of prices in the market by at least 10 per cent over the rates of previous normal season in state/UT.

Under MIS, in place of physical procurement, states may have an option to make differential payment between Market Intervention Price (MIP) and selling price, subject to coverage of 25 per cent of production of crops and maximum price difference up to 25 per cent of MIP.