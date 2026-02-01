New Delhi (PTI): The Government will set up five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman also announced the setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country.

There are over 700 districts in the country.

The Finance Minister said the budget proposes to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, for setting up content labs in 15,000 secondary schools.