Centre to set up committee to bridge farm-to-fork price gap: Chouhan

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the government will establish a committee to address the stark disparity between farm-gate prices and retail costs of horticulture produce.

"When farmers sell vegetables for Rs 5, consumers end up paying Rs 50. This gulf needs to narrow," Chouhan said while addressing an agricultural conference in the national capital.

The minister outlined a two-pronged approach to tackle price volatility.

In cases of price spikes, as witnessed currently with tomatoes, he proposed that the Centre and state governments could jointly subsidise transportation costs to ensure urban consumers get vegetables at reasonable rates while protecting farmer interests.

Chouhan also unveiled plans to launch 'Krishi Chaupal' next month, an initiative aimed at bridging the lab-to-land gap in agricultural research.

He emphasised upon the need to optimise the functioning of over 730 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across India, highlighting concerns about their fragmented management under various authorities, including ICAR, universities, and state governments.

"Some states don't pay adequate attention to KVKs. We need better coordination," the minister said, adding that he has already held consultations with 17 state governments to address key agricultural challenges.

The minister called upon states to develop model farms spanning 2-2.5 acres to demonstrate best practices in agriculture.

"Agriculture is India's economic backbone. No progress is possible without strengthening this sector," he added. PTI LUX TRB TRB