Centre to transfer 53-acre salt land to Maharashtra for road project

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Union government has decided to transfer 53 acres of salt land in the Thane district of Maharashtra for a road project between Dahisar and Vasai Creek, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The work on this project is being completed in two phases - Dahisar to Bhayander section (coastal road), and Bhayander to Vasai creek section.

"The central government has decided to transfer 53.174 acres of salt land in Thane district to the Maharashtra government. This land has been approved for an important road project between Dahisar and Vasai Creek," he has said in a post on X.

Last year, the Centre modified the guidelines for transfer of government-owned salt lands, providing for online auction under which the private sector can participate in case there are no takers from CPSEs or states at the applicable rates.

Approximately 60,000 acres of salt land are located in various states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka. PTI RR MR MR